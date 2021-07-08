South Carolina basketball: Frank Martin navigating through NIL changes
The South Carolina basketball coach discussed his NIL opinions. Frank Martin has been a fan of letting student athletes benefit from their name, image, and likeness for some time. He’s coached some of the biggest stars in our era, including first round selection Michael Beasley, Gamecock great Sindarius Thornwell, and a handful of other NBA draftees, and he knows the impact that these players can have on a university and community.garnetandcocky.com
