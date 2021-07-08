South Carolina basketball: Frank Martin navigating through NIL changes

We are counting down the days until the Olympics (finally) begin. It feels like we’ve had to wait even longer than 4 years, oh wait we have. And while it’s always fun to cheer on the entirety of Team USA sometimes it’s fun to narrow it down a little with specific athletes to support. And lucky for all of us, both North and South Carolina are well represented in Tokyo. What did we count as “local Olympians”? We wanted to give credit to as many talented individuals as possible. Therefore anyone who was born in, credits a hometown in, attended college, or currently trains in the Carolinas made the cut. So without further ado let’s meet your North Carolina and South Carolina Olympic Athletes!