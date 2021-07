Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Mary Martell has accepted the role of Vice President and Regional Administrator. Her new role is based in Manhattan, Kan. and will focus on the Cotton O’Neil Manhattan clinic and health system operations including the construction of the new medical campus. In addition, Mary will work to expand relationships with partners including Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Kansas State University. She will also be responsible for growth in regional relationships with other hospitals, providers and network development.