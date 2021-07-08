Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

OU Health requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 31

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health announced Thursday that its employees are now required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 31. Kris Gose, RN, interim Chief Operating Officer of OU Health, said in a news release that they are requiring faculty, staff, trainees/students on rotations and employees in patient and non-patient care areas complete COVID-19 vaccination by Aug. 31, regardless if they have previously had COVID-19.

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

