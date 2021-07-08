Arizona Doubles Number of Sports Betting Operators: A Wild West Free-For-All

Maine’s sports betting legislation is well underway, and legislators hope to have sports betting launched in time for the start of the NFL season on September 9, 2021. The State Congress has approved LD 1352 in both the House and Senate, but it will need to pass through each chamber twice to be fully approved. Governor Janet Mills has been resistant to sports betting legislation in the past, and her approval will be necessary for the process to move along. There is plenty of bureaucracy in the works on both the state and federal levels, and Maine may need a good bit more time before it’s ready to launch sports betting. However, its population of over 1.3 million will be hopeful for a 2021 launch.