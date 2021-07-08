Arizona Doubles Number of Sports Betting Operators: A Wild West Free-For-All
Arizona’s 20 event wagering operation licenses will be split between 10 licenses for professional sports franchises/venues and 10 licenses for Native American tribes. It’s unclear how the state will divide the 10 licenses among the 15 Native American tribes. The Arizona Department of Gaming’s second draft of sports betting rules defined event wagering platforms as “the internet interface to a single event wagering system, which is designed to accept mobile event wagers through a website or a mobile application.”www.lineups.com
