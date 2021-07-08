Cancel
Cuyahoga County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geauga County in northeastern Ohio East central Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 229 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterland, or 9 miles southwest of Chardon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Chardon, Solon, South Russell, Middlefield, Burton, Chesterland, Mayfield Heights, Highland Heights, Kirtland, Pepper Pike, Parkman, Chagrin Falls, Huntsburg, Mayfield, Moreland Hills, Claridon, Gates Mills, Montville, Bentleyville and Bainbridge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

