More Than 9,000 D.C. Residents May Have Left Permanently During The Pandemic, Data Show

In the wake of a month-long boycott and ongoing demonstrations, Nellie’s Sports Bar, a mainstay in D.C.’s gay nightlife scene, has vowed to take steps towards inclusivity. After a security guard dragged a Black woman head-first down the bar’s stairs during Pride week, Nellie’s released its first in-depth statement on Friday, July 16 addressing the incident, pledging to make several changes in the bar’s operations. But those who have been boycotting, protesting, and demonstrating outside of the U Street establishment for the past several weeks describe the bar’s statement as empty and performative — failing to meet the demands that they’ve been calling for since the incident occurred and continuing to ignore the voices of Black LGBTQ+ patrons who say they’ve felt unsafe in D.C.’s queer nightlife spaces for years.