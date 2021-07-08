Cancel
Hunterdon County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Southwestern Morris County in northern New Jersey Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 229 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bloomsbury, or 11 miles east of Easton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Hackettstown, Washington, Mendham, Flemington, High Bridge, Netcong, Clinton, Peapack And Gladstone, Oxford, Alpha, Glen Gardner, Chester, Hampton, Frenchtown, Lebanon, Milford, Califon, Far Hills, Bloomsbury and Brass Castle. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 31. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 13 and 23. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 21 and 24. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

