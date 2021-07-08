Fashion’s Future, Now

Experience this story and others in HIGHEnergy, a print magazine by Highsnobiety, available from retailers around the world and our online store. The world of crypto is known as much for its crashes as its trends. Ripple, CryptoKitties, and shady ICOs — all have come and gone like so many virtual bubbles. But non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have gone mainstream. In part it was stories like the red pixel priced at $900,000 that propelled them to the spotlight, leading many to view NFTs as nothing more than aggrandized money laundering. But this trend-based, spectacle-driven reality has plenty in common with the traditional fashion world, which shares many of the same phantom attributes. Beyond the hype, when it comes to sustainability and scalability, NFTs could seriously reduce the waste of real-world fast fashion, all while creating a new way for people to pay too much money for sneakers.