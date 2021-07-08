Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Overtime scheme: Six former CHP officers from East LA station charged with fraud

By Alexi Chidbachian
foxla.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Six former California Highway Patrol officers are facing charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-year overtime fraud scheme. The charges, filed Thursday by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, are the result of an internal criminal investigation that looked into whether officers at the East Los Angeles station were exaggerating the number of overtime hours they worked.

