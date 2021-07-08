All Of John Travolta's Best Dancing Scenes
Every time John Travolta dances, it makes the movie better. It makes the world better. Since his early years as a Hollywood heartthrob, Travolta showed that you can be a leading man... who also leads on the dance floor. There's always been a rhythmic, cool quality to Travolta's acting style, which seems to pulse from his signature dance moves. Travolta hits all the beats -- with a sense of humor. He's so good, he can't help but smirk while he's doing it! So in honor of that rare talent, enjoy this comprehensive list of John Travolta dancing. In no particular order.www.wideopencountry.com
