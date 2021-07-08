Cancel
Stafford Township, NJ

Careless Driving Causes Accident On Route 72 Bridge

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 14 days ago
Photo courtesy Stafford Police

STAFFORD – A car crash on the Route 72 Causeway Bridge left one car stuck on top of the cement barrier, police said.

On July 8, Mallory Roselli, 35, of Clinton, New York, was driving traveling east on the Causeway Bridge and had slowed down for traffic when Karli Ruff, 19, of Manahawkin, had crashed into the rear of Roselli’s car.

As a result of the collision, Ruff’s car hit the barrier located in the median of the Causeway, and the car ended on top of the barrier.

The Stafford Township Police Department said there were no injuries and both cars were towed from the scene.

Ruff was issued a summons for Careless Driving.

