Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

60Jacob Wilson 2B

By RotoWire
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Wilson's contract was selected by the Athletics on Thursday. The 30-year-old was drafted back in 2012 and finally gets his first crack at the big leagues following a long professional career which included nine seasons in the minors and a brief stint in Korea. He's hit the ball well in 49 games for Triple-A Las Vegas this season, homering 14 times while slashing .288/.385/.630. He's primarily played third base and left field this season but has started everywhere except pitcher and center field at some point in his career, so he'll give the Athletics a versatile option to replace Chad Pinder (hamstring), who hit the injured list in a corresponding move.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Anthony Rendon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Triple A Las Vegas#Rotowire Staff#Kbo#Lotte Giants#The Athletic#Triple A Fresno#Cardinals#05 59 Pm Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBAthletics Nation

Jacob Wilson earns first career MLB hit, just shy of 31st birthday

It’s been over nine years since Jacob Wilson made his professional debut in the minor leagues, and since then he’s come to the plate over 3,700 times at various levels of competition and in multiple countries. His 31st birthday is next week. On Tuesday, he finally earned his first career...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Los Angeles Angels

Not at all unlike the Yankees, the Los Angeles Angels are a team built around a couple of immovable parts. The Angels — the team with the sixth-highest payroll in baseball — have committed more than half of a billion dollars to Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, with a likely mega-payday headed Shohei Ohtani’s way in a couple of years. Similarly, the Yankees have committed to spreading more than a half-billion across the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Gerrit Cole. Still, in two years, they’ll have to make a decision as to whether Aaron Judge will become a fourth massively expensive piece of the franchise’s future.
MLBYardbarker

Report: Mets Monitoring 2B/OF Whit Merrifield

The MLB trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Mets are exploring all avenues to upgrade their roster. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, while the price is currently high for Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield, the Mets are one of the "many teams" monitoring him. Merrfield...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB trade rumors: Latest updates on Mariners’ Mitch Haniger, Twins’ Nelson Cruz, Royals’ Whit Merrifield

Here’s a quick roundup of MLB trade rumors making news with the July 30 trade deadline just eight days away. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports that “One rival executive believes (the Mariners) will need to be ‘blown away’ to trade outfielder Mitch Haniger, but the expectation remains they will listen to offers on Haniger, third baseman Kyle Seager and any pitcher signed to one-year contracts, most notably right-handed Kendall Graveman.”
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Mets reportedly interested in Pirates All-Star 2B Adam Frazier

The New York Mets are first in the NL East, holding a four-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies. However, that doesn't mean they're not looking to add before this month's trade deadline. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Mets are one of several teams interested in acquiring Pittsburgh...
Chattanooga, TNDodger Insider

The Rays Use Second Pick on HS 2B Cooper Kinney

Updated 11:15 p.m. With their second and final pick on Sunday, the Rays selected a second HS player, going with second baseman Cooper Kinney of the Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN. Kinney is committed to the University of South Carolina. The Rays Rob Metzler says Kinney has power to all...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: 3 outfielders to trade for and pair with Mike Trout

The LA Angels appear to be possibly getting Mike Trout back from injury soon. Trout has began running, which is a huge step in his road to recovery. The Angels will no doubt improve when their franchise player gets back. Therefore, they’ll consider buying at the trade deadline. If they do, there are a few outfielders who are speculated to be on the trade block that would be great to pair with Trout.
MLBMLB

Polanco homers, but bullpen squanders lead

CHICAGO -- Jorge Polanco’s ankle troubles now seem like a distant memory -- and his bat is leaving little doubt of that. Less of a distant memory are the continued struggles of the Twins’ bullpen. After the Twins nibbled away at White Sox pitching throughout Tuesday night’s contest, Minnesota finally...
MLBWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Rays rally past Tribe after trading for one-time Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz

CLEVELAND — Austin Meadows hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to cap Tampa Bay’s comeback in a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night, hours after the Rays acquired slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota. Meadows’ one-out liner off Bryan Shaw (3-4) brought home Randy Arozarena, who...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves Mailbag: Fixing the bullpen, Joc Pederson leading off and more

We are just a week away from the Trade Deadline and the Atlanta Braves have just begun their biggest road trip of the 2021 season. How they perform on this trip could determine which path they take at the Deadline. Thank you to everyone who sent in questions for this week’s mailbag. We will be sure to do it again right after the Deadline passes. Let’s get to it!
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Starlin Castro not returning to Nationals; Joe Ross & Stephen Strasburg updates...

Washington Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo talked to reporters on Tuesday afternoon about what the future holds with the trade deadline approaching, and he also addressed the domestic violence allegations against Starlin Castro which MLB is currently investigating as Castro is on administrative leave. Nationals’ skipper Davey Martinez talked about the...
MLB247Sports

2021 MLB Draft: Kansas City Royals select Alabama 2B Peyton Wilson

Alabama second baseman Peyton Wilson was the fourth pick of the second round’s compensatory selections (66th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft, going to the Kansas City Royals. Wilson is the Crimson Tide’s highest-drafted second baseman in program history and Alabama’s highest selection as an infielder since 2015 when Mikey White went 63rd overall to the Oakland Athletics as a shortstop. The Hoover native joins a list of just 12 players in Alabama history to be taken in the first or second round of the MLB Draft.
BaseballArgus Observer Online

2017: No. 9 — Keston Hiura, 2B, UC-Irvine

Drafting in the top-10 for a second straight season, the rebuilding Brewers made something of a gamble with their first pick, selecting Hiura out of California-Irvine. Hiura was considered one of the best offensive players in the draft that year after batting .442 with a .567 on-base percentage, earning Big West Conference Player of the Year honors as a junior, but thanks to an elbow injury, he hadn't played a single inning in the field during his final year at Irvine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy