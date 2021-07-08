Cancel
El Paso County, TX

Air Quality Alert issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County, Western El Paso County by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Western El Paso County AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY The Texas Department of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the El Paso Area, in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the El Paso area. You can help prevent ozone Pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: OZONE: THE FACTS www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA AIR NOW: www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_city&cityid=236 TAKE CARE OF TEXAS: www.takecareoftexas.org/air/airquality

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

