Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston

Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl knocks Charlie Baker for TCI, coronavirus business restrictions

By Nik DeCosta-Klipa
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 14 days ago

Baker hasn't said if he'll run for re-election, but he's already catching criticism from his potential primary opponent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14z6ul_0arDd5bY00
Geoff Diehl, in November 2018. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday he’ll decide “soon” whether to run for a third term. And if he does, the Republican governor won’t only have to contend with the winner of an increasingly crowded Democratic gubernatorial field, but also a fellow Republican hopeful lobbying criticism at him from the right.

Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, Senate candidate, and supporter of former President Donald Trump, officially jumped into the 2022 race over the Fourth of July weekend. In a GBH interview Wednesday night, Diehl characterized Baker as a “center-left” politician, knocking the governor’s initiative to cut down climate change-causing emissions from vehicles, as well as his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diehl said the Transportation and Climate Initiative being spearheaded by the Baker administration would amount to “an additional tax on commuters,” referring to the modest impact supporters say the “cap-and-invest” proposal could have on gas prices. Diehl also noted that the Sierra Club dropped its support for the TCI, arguing it wouldn’t do enough to lower emissions, among other reasons. With support for the multi-state program waning in the wake of the pandemic, Diehl said he opposed the government-led approach.

“I think he needs to let it go, but it doesn’t seem like that’s happening,” Diehl said.

In response to the pandemic, Diehl suggested that Baker should have furloughed or laid off state government workers for the sake of “reciprocity” since many private sector businesses were forced to shut down in-person operations last spring. He also falsely claimed that “nobody” in state government was deemed “nonessential” (many, but hardly all, state workers were given essential status for in-person work).

“I saw zero layoffs, zero furloughs from state government; even when we have storms, there’s nonessential employees that go home,” he said. “Nobody was nonessential in state government, so there was no sort of reciprocity or alignment with the people who basically are working in the private sector from the state side.”

Diehl also criticized the state’s essential designation for allowing big-box stores to remain open, while some small businesses were forced to close.

“Not every small business was able to get that essential clarification or status, whatever it was,” he said. “I mean let’s face it, it’s been pretty recognized that across the country and in Massachusetts, the big-box stores were left open, while the smaller businesses were forced to suffer.”

Diehl also said he held the Baker administration, though not the governor personally, responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak that killed 77 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

He also faulted the state’s early issues with the vaccine rollout. Noting that Massachusetts now has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, GBH host Jim Braude asked Diehl if Baker deserves credit for how the rollout ultimately turned out.

“We also had the third highest per capita death rate,” Diehl said. “I mean, does he deserve blame for that?”

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Tci#Coronavirus#Politics#Public Health#Tci#Democratic#Senate#Gbh#Transportation#The Sierra Club
Related
nashobavalleyvoice.com

Unresolved issues remain after Gov. Charlie Baker signs budget

BOSTON – The governor went along with most of the Legislature’s spending plans and policy proposals when he signed the fiscal year 2022 budget late last week, vetoing just $7.9 million in spending and sending back a relatively small number of sections with amendments. Gov. Charlie Baker’s disagreement with the...
PoliticsBoston Herald

Charlie Baker’s Cape Cod fundraiser back on the books for September

A high-profile Cape Cod fundraiser for Gov. Charlie Baker is back on the books, the Herald has learned, rescheduled for September after an erroneous invitation forced the campaign to cancel. The soiree for both Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito at public relations executive George Regan’s Mashpee estate is now...
nashobavalleyvoice.com

Gov. Charlie Baker attributes coronavirus uptick to July 4 events

BOSTON – The state’s recent uptick in confirmed COVID-19 infections is likely a result of Fourth of July gatherings, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday as he urged residents to continue wearing masks in certain indoor situations and seek out vaccination if they have not done so. Asked if he was...
Boston Herald

Charlie Baker signs fiscal 2022 budget 16 days into fiscal year

Sixteen days after the official start of the fiscal year, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a $47.6 billion state budget, down from the $48.1 billion budget sent by lawmakers on July 9, and up 3.6% from last year. “The FY22 budget makes historic investments in our communities, schools, economy, and workers...
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker nominates Sherquita HoSang to the Parole Board

This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Sherquita HoSang to the Parole Board. HoSang has served as a member of the Sex Offender Registry Board since August 2020. Before that, she served as a Juvenile Probation Officer for the Massachusetts Trial Court and previously as a social worker with the Department of Children and Families.
Boston Herald

Charlie Baker: U.S. has done ‘a bad job’ on affordable housing

Gov. Charlie Baker raised his voice in passion over the importance of affordable housing Thursday at a Lawrence event to announce $139 million in awards for those projects across the state. “If you talk to almost anybody who does analysis around why Massachusetts is such a tough place for working...
Boston Herald

Charlie Baker touts growth of ‘Summer Nights’ program to engage at-risk youth

Outdoor fun has bounced back. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito celebrated that at Ryan Playground in Mattapan Tuesday, surrounded by children and teens shooting hoops, where the free DCR “Summer Nights” program has returned. “This program has grown dramatically over the course of the past five or...
newbostonpost.com

Former Charlie Baker Administration Official Running For Congress As A Democrat

Ben Samuels worked in Governor Charlie Baker’s administration. Now he’s running for Congress in Missouri — as a Democrat. The 30-year-old worked as the director of special projects in the Baker administration. However, now he wants to challenge incumbent U.S. Representative Ann Wagner (R-Missouri) in the state’s Second Congressional District.
MetroWest Daily News

Geoff Diehl lays out views, ramps up campaign for governor

The first Republican candidate in the 2022 governor's race said he wants to balance out the state's Democrat-heavy political makeup with "center-right" politics and critiqued the current administration's handling of the pandemic. A former state representative and member of the Republican State Committee, Geoff Diehl said he'll pitch voters on...
Hadley, MAplymptonhalifaxexpress.com

Geoff Diehl announces candidacy for governor

Former state representative Geoff Diehl has his eye on a higher office. The Whitman Republican, in an address to an Independence Day “Freedom Festival” in Hadley on Sunday — hosted by the GOP Patriots group which supports the Trump-Pence conservative agenda — announced a candidacy that will focus on the impact of over-taxation and reckless government spending.
Springfield, MAWicked Local

Gov. Charlie Baker continues to push for big housing investments

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker visited the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield on Tuesday to celebrate the growth of a program that provides night and weekend activities for youth during the summer, but the Republican also pitched spending federal stimulus on homeownership in cities like Springfield. "We have a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Former lieutenant governor of New Jersey leaves GOP

Kim Guadagno, a 2017 New Jersey gubernatorial candidate and former two-time lieutenant governor under former Gov. Chris Christie (R), has left the Republican Party to become an unaffiliated voter. According to records obtained by The New Jersey Globe and Politico, Guadagno filed paperwork on Monday to change her party affiliation....
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Bob Dole is just plain sick of Donald Trump

Bob Dole wasn't one of those establishment types who stuck up their nose about Donald Trump's hostile takeover of the Republican Party in 2016. He endorsed the billionaire businessman in that race and was the only former presidential nominee to attend the Republican National Convention that nominated Trump to be the GOP's standard-bearer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy