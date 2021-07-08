Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsdale, MI

Junior Olympic Shotgun National Championships conclude with Trap shooting events

Hillsdale Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week concluded the 2021 National Junior Shotgun Olympic Championships being held at Hillsdale College's John Anthony Halter Center. This is the first time the Hillsdale center has hosted the National Championships, and it will also be hosting the Senior National Championships in September. The event ran from June 29th, 2021 through July 7th. The National Championships were separated into two different competitions featuring dozens of student-athletes from around the country shooting for gold medals.

www.hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsdale, MI
Sports
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Hillsdale, MI
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Meola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Trap Shooting#Shotgun#Hillsdale College#J1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
Posted by
The Hill

Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements

House Democrats are plowing ahead with their investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, brushing off the boycott from GOP leaders and weighing the addition of other Republicans to help negate criticism that the panel will be overly partisan. The eight members of the select committee examining the siege...
Posted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Posted by
The Associated Press

China rebuffs WHO’s terms for further COVID-19 origins study

BEIJING (AP) — China cannot accept the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback” that the plan includes...
Posted by
CNN

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died following bicycle crash

(CNN) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died, five days after being involved in a bicycling crash, the Knapp family announced on Thursday. He was 58. Nicknamed "Knapper," he "was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad," the family said in a statement.
Posted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
Posted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy