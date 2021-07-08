Junior Olympic Shotgun National Championships conclude with Trap shooting events

This week concluded the 2021 National Junior Shotgun Olympic Championships being held at Hillsdale College's John Anthony Halter Center. This is the first time the Hillsdale center has hosted the National Championships, and it will also be hosting the Senior National Championships in September. The event ran from June 29th, 2021 through July 7th. The National Championships were separated into two different competitions featuring dozens of student-athletes from around the country shooting for gold medals.