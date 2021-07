Roboze has announced the launch of its ARGO 1000 3D printing platform which has been designed to produce large-scale parts with super polymers and composites. Expected to be available for commercial distribution in 2022, the ARGO 1000 is capable of printing parts up to one cubic metre in materials like PEEK, Carbon PEEK and ULTEM AM9085F. Such parts, the company believes, will help industries like automotive, energy, MedTech and aerospace to develop lighter, higher-quality components, while also reducing strain on supply chains.