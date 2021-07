Next Generation Adobe Education Exchange Program Provides Adobe Analytics and Course Curriculum to Colleges and Universities Worldwide for Free. Adobe, today announced the Adobe Analytics curriculum for education, a global program that supports the future workforce with in-demand data science skills. As part of the next generation of the Adobe Education Exchange, college instructors and students will be able to use Adobe Analytics—the industry-leading customer data analytics platform—for free and get access to course curriculum with hands-on activities. Students will learn how to use data to drive business decisions and gain skills for careers spanning data science to marketing and product management. The program is an extension of the Adobe Creative Campus program, which advances digital literacy through access to Adobe Creative Cloud in the classroom.