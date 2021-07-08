Cancel
2021 Home Run Derby: Breaking down the eight participants on July 12 in Denver

By Kyle Newman
Paradise Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Home Run Derby is Monday at Coors Field, where eight players will compete. Here’s a look at each slugger and what he can bring to the plate in Denver. The Colorado favorite isn’t having as prolific of a power year as he’s had in recent seasons, but the familiarity with the sight lines in his home ballpark should help him. Story’s hit 11 homers this year and is more than capable of shots to the left-field concourse (and beyond) in his first derby showing.

