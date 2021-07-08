The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: The Birth of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park
In July 1921, 250 people standing near the rim of Halema‘uma‘u officially dedicate Hawai‘i National Park. It’s actually named the 11th national park on Aug. 1, 1916, about three weeks before the National Park Service is established, and its 74,935 acres includes Haleakalā on Maui, and Mauna Loa and Kīlauea on the Big Island. However, the active volcano seems to be the wonder that leaves the biggest mark, according to Paradise.www.honolulumagazine.com
