ANA Mileage Club (AMC) isn’t much in the focus of many travelers and a rather underappreciated program but has huge potential if one is able to accumulate ANA Miles easily. Over the years awards have become more and more restrictive especially in regards to stopovers which have always been a favorite feature of mine when putting award tickets together for one of my trips. Very few frequent flyer programs still allow stopovers these days but one option to put complex routings together is a Round the World ticket and ANA Mileage Club has the cheapest rate for them.