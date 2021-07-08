Cancel
Dodge to make electric muscle car in 2024

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 14 days ago
Dodge announced its first fully battery electric muscle car at Stellantis EV Day 2021. Photo courtesy of Stellantis /Snapshot

July 8 (UPI) -- Dodge announced Thursday at Stellantis' EV Day it would make an electric muscle car by 2024.

The automaker's parent company, Stellantis, made the announcement with a new tagline: "Tear Up the Streets...Not the Planet," at the event covering its strategy for the electrification of vehicles.

"In 2024, Dodge will launch the world's first full battery electric muscle car," Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said at the event.

The announcement came a few minutes after Kuniskis said "Dodge will not sell electric cars, Dodge will sell American Muscle."

"So, if a charger can make a Charger quicker, we're in, and while that may sound like a nuance it's not, not to our customers anyways, because our customers purchase an experience, not a technology," Kuniskis said.

However, Kuniskis acknowledged there is a "limit" to what gas-powered vehicles can do.

"Our engineers are reaching a practical limit of what we can squeeze from internal combustion innovation," he said. "They know, we know, that electric motors can give us more, and if we know of a technology that can give our customers an advantage, we have an obligation to embrace it."

Kuniskis added that Dodge vehicles attract a high concentration of millennials with highest acceptance rate of EVs.

Stellantis, formed in a $50 billion dollar merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot, has 14 brands, with Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot, Maserati, and Opel, being among them.

The automaker also announced electrification plans for several other brands with plans to invest at least $35.5 billion in new software technologies through 2025.

