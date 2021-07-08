Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Scientists created an AI system that classifies thousands of galaxies in seconds

By Thomas Macaulay
The Next Web
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have developed an AI system that can classify tens of thousands of galaxies in a few seconds, a process that can take months to do manually. Up front: Astronomers classify galaxies by shape to understand how they form and evolve. But this can be a time-consuming job. The researchers...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxies#Ai#Cnn#Icrar#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Software
Related
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrors from the deep: Russian fisherman shows off alien-looking sea creatures caught by his trawler which look like the stuff of nightmares

A Russian fisherman has revealed his latest collection of alien-like sea creatures that he dragged from the depths of the ocean. Roman Fedortsov, 39, scours for cod, haddock and mackerel on commercial trawlers and sometimes fishes up to thousand metres below the surface (3,300 feet). In doing so, the Murmansk-based fisherman reels in a variety of bizarre-looking sea creatures.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Created the First Genetically Engineered Marsupial

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research (BDR) have succeeded in creating the first genetically engineered marsupial. This study, published in the scientific journal Current Biology, will contribute to deciphering the genetic background of unique characteristics observed only in marsupials. Genetically modified animals, particularly mice and rats, are...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Scientists create a new type of plastic that evaporates in the sun and air

A group of Chinese scientists have created a type of plastic that degrades when it is exposed to sunlight and air, in what could be a breakthrough in the fight against plastic waste. The scientists at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, were experimenting with colour-changing plastics in 2020 when they realised that it broke down after a week of exposure to air and light. Resembling a type of film, the plastic is thought to be flexible and, according to the co-author Liang Luo, could be used in mobile phones and electronic devices in future. While it...
WorldSilicon Republic

Scientists use AI-powered microscope to detect harmful algae in Irish waters

Using AI technology, HABscope can instantly detect a species of phytoplankton that can be detrimental to Irish marine life, fisheries and tourism. Scientists in Ireland are using a specialist microscope that leverages the power of AI through an attached iPod Touch to detect harmful algae. Known as HABscope, the microscope...
WildlifeScienceBlog.com

Scientists create genetic library for mega-ecosystem in Pacific Ocean

The California Current extends nearly 2,000 miles from Canada’s Vancouver Island to the middle of the Baja Peninsula in Mexico. It brings cold water from the North Pacific Ocean to the west coast of North America and is home to numerous and abundant species because of the upwelling of deep nutrient-rich waters.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 to include a vapour chamber in its cooling system

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is already stirring things up before its arrival. Other than featuring an Exynos 2200 with AMD's RDNA 2 architecture, the smartphone series is also bringing numerous powerful tech specs and features for a chance to win next year's flagship competition. Now, it's reported that Samsung might also include a vapour chamber in the devices for cooling purposes.
CancerFlorida Star

Creating A Map For The Immune System

Scientists from around the globe finished mapping the entire human genome in 2003. It remains the world’s largest collaborative biological project. But there’s another critical body system in need of mapping, especially in the COVID-19 era: the human immune system. Understanding how the body makes the most of its trillions of connected immune cells to fight disease may be key […]
Coding & Programmingquantamagazine.org

The Computer Scientist Training AI to Think With Analogies

Artificial intelligencecomputer sciencedeep learningmachine learningneural networksQ&AAll topics. The Pulitzer Prize-winning book Gödel, Escher, Bach inspired legions of computer scientists in 1979, but few were as inspired as Melanie Mitchell. After reading the 777-page tome, Mitchell, a high school math teacher in New York, decided she “needed to be” in artificial intelligence. She soon tracked down the book’s author, AI researcher Douglas Hofstadter, and talked him into giving her an internship. She had only taken a handful of computer science courses at the time, but he seemed impressed with her chutzpah and unconcerned about her academic credentials.
Sciencetips.photography

Scientists Develop Camera System that Captures ‘5D’ Images

An international team of scientists has developed an experimental camera system that can simultaneously capture five dimensions of information from a single snapshot. The concept works by combining two types of sensors together to gather a wealth of information all at the same time. The researchers say that in order...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Scientists created several samples of glasses for protection against nuclear radiation

An international research team, including physics from Russia, has created new glasses for protection against X-ray and gamma radiation. Scientists could select new components that improved the characteristics of the samples and allowed to reduce the amount of lead in the glass composition. Physicists engineered several samples of glasses. One of the latest results - glasses based on barium fluoride - was described by the team in the Optic magazine. But the best results have bismuth borate glasses. Its radiation protection characteristics (mean-free-path, half-value layer) are better than commercial analogs. The features of these samples are described in the Scientific Reports.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Kayak chief scientist says AI benefits outweigh deployment pain

Organizations are using AI as a tool for generating value, and they plan to invest even more in AI in response to the pandemic and its acceleration of all things digital, according to McKinsey. But scaling the impact remains a work in progress. While the percentage of firms investing more than $50 million in AI initiatives was up to 64.8% in 2020 (from just 39.7% in 2018), only 14.6% of organizations report that they deployed AI capabilities in widespread production, a NewVantage Partners survey found.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

A Data Scientist’s Guide to Creating and Deploying Apps

A quick guide for data scientists on resources for creating and deploying web applications. I am frequently asked by other data scientists and students the best way to create and deploy apps. And creating apps is a great idea! It is very powerful to be able to deliver a machine learning project in some type of interactive format. However, as data scientists, we typically are not experts in web development, so, historically, we had to collaborate with web developers to create apps (not that there is anything wrong with that and there are still many times where we may want the experts come in to create our apps). Well in 2021, thanks to many open-source developers, data scientists are empowered to make their own apps without spending an excessive amount of time studying web development! Creating apps for data science projects is easier than ever. Here, I share a couple of libraries and resources I have found useful.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Android 12 Beta 3 uses AI to fix janky rotation once and for all

Android has been around for over a decade, yet for some reason, a feature as seemingly simple as auto-rotation is still kind of slow and janky. It’s especially annoying when lying down or using the phone from unusual angles. I’ve gotten used to it, but whenever I get to try an iPhone or iPad, I get a little jealous of the comparatively smooth rotation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy