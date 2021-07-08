Scientists created an AI system that classifies thousands of galaxies in seconds

A quick guide for data scientists on resources for creating and deploying web applications. I am frequently asked by other data scientists and students the best way to create and deploy apps. And creating apps is a great idea! It is very powerful to be able to deliver a machine learning project in some type of interactive format. However, as data scientists, we typically are not experts in web development, so, historically, we had to collaborate with web developers to create apps (not that there is anything wrong with that and there are still many times where we may want the experts come in to create our apps). Well in 2021, thanks to many open-source developers, data scientists are empowered to make their own apps without spending an excessive amount of time studying web development! Creating apps for data science projects is easier than ever. Here, I share a couple of libraries and resources I have found useful.