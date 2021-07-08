Black Adam Looks Massive As The Rock Shares Shirtless DC Set Photo

As Dwayne Johnson draws his filming on Black Adam to a close, it also brings to an end the long list of behind the scenes images, diet videos and other Instagram posts that the action hero has been sharing with his followers throughout the movie's production. As another treat, Johnson gave those following his account a good look at some of the additional muscle visual effects that are being used to further enhance his already phenomenal physique. It is hard to believe that any superhero would need to add to the reason he was called The Rock, but even the best can need just a few finishing touches.