Black Adam Looks Massive As The Rock Shares Shirtless DC Set Photo

By Mike Reyes
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
On a normal day, Dwayne Johnson looks pretty massive; which is probably part of why it’s so hard to shake his pro-wrestling name of The Rock. But when it comes to his work on the DC Comics film Black Adam, the man has been keeping himself in the best shape possible, and he’s showing it off yet again. Thanks to a new shirtless photo from the set of next year’s anti-hero showdown, those results keep on giving for fans of Johnson’s muscular visage.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

