San Jose, CA

San Jose security business allegedly withheld money from employees after receiving $400K in PPP loans

San Jose Sentinel
 14 days ago

(Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) A security company in San Jose has come under fire for allegedly failing to pay its employees, while receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial assistance from the government amid the pandemic, KPIX 5 reported.

Former employee Connie Maddox said her boss Dareyn Lanier at Customized Security Service, did not pay her on time in April.

“He came to me and said that they were having trouble collecting from one of the clients who owed him $40,000, and he couldn’t write checks just yet,” said Maddox, per the report.

Maddox received a check days later and claimed her bank denied the check due to insufficient funds.

Her boss wrote another check, but once again, the check bounced and she was left with about $600 in overdraft fees.

Both Maddox and Lanier had a dispute regarding her work-from-home arrangement, which caused her to quit. When she went to cash in her last check, Maddox said it got rejected as well.

Other former employees for Customized Security Systems have experienced the same wage violations.

Leo Sanchez, a former security guard for the company, claims that Lanier failed to pay him an estimated $10,000. Sanchez said that Lanier allegedly failed to pay him $1,500 in 2017.

Steven Cohn, senior attorney for the Advocacy Center for Employment Law, said the government approved the Paycheck Protection Program to help businesses pay their employees.

According to KPIX 5, Customized Security Services received a PPP loan in the amount of $233,215 in May 2020 and a second PPP loan for $212,500 in January 2021.

The California Tax Franchise Board told KPIX 5 that Customized Security Services has failed to file tax returns and failure to pay its tax liability. The business has an outstanding balance of $22,990.

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

