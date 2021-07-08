Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Penn National Gaming

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 14 days ago

On Thursday, shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $72.13. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
58K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Penn National Gaming#Bid Price#Put Option#Penn#Time#Sentiment Options
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Simon Property Group's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $124.72. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nevro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 512 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the average volume of 51 put options. Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Lennox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares are trading lower by 6.6% at $313.86 Wednesday afternoon. The company earlier announced its CEO will step down in 2022 and raised its FY21 guidance, though the midpoint of guidance was still below consensus estimates. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase also maintained Lennox with a...
Posted by
Benzinga

Popeyes Stockpiles Poultry Supplies Ahead Of Nuggets Rollout: Report

Restaurant Brands International’s (NYSE: QSR) Popeyes fast-food chain has been stockpiling poultry supplies ahead of its July 27 rollout of a new chicken nugget product. What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, the chain has been gathering a frozen chicken inventory since January to ensure it would not have quantity control issues when the product debuts.
Posted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded over 6% lower as major cryptocurrencies sank amid a market-wide downturn. What's Moving? DOGE traded 6.48% lower at $0.20 at press time over 24 hours. For the week, DOGE is down 14.75%. DOGE declined 2.41% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) but managed to gain 0.79% against Ethereum...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash But These Altcoins Are Charging Ahead

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 3.31% to $1.36 trillion on Monday night as prices of major cryptocurrencies slipped. What happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 3.13% lower at $33,103.26 over 24 hours. For the week, BTC has fallen 3.04%. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) declined 4.61% to $2,033.50 over 24 hours. The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Key Levels On AMC's Stock Chart That Could Hint To Where It's Headed

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares traded lower Wednesday on continued momentum as retail traders moved the stock. Over the past five sessions, AMC's stock has moved from the $49.40 level to its most recent close of $33.43. Below is a technical look at the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings Daily...
NFLPosted by
Benzinga

Peyton & Eli Manning Investment BBQGuys Exploring SPAC Merger: Report

A barbecue retailer backed by one of the most famous brother duos in NFL history could announce a SPAC merger soon. What Happened: BBQGuys is exploring a SPAC merger with Velocity Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VELO), according to Bloomberg. BBQ Guys sells grills, outdoor kitchens and accessories online. The deal could...
StocksBenzinga

Could GameStop's Stock Be Nearing Make It Or Break It Time?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are traded lower Thursday. The stock was a WallStreetBets favorite and seems to have lost some gas since its initial run-up. After hitting an intraday low of $159.48, shares closed at $166.82. GameStop Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been sliding downwards and are nearing potential support...
MoviesPosted by
Benzinga

Want to Buy AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Stock? See This First.

AMC Entertainment Holdings is a household name across America. You know them for their movie theaters and how the company was affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, AMC seems to be on the rebound after analysts discovered a decrease in sellers which generally precedes a major upswing. Step 1: Open...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

American Airlines Stock Breaks Downtrend: Time To Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock may be ready to rally. After finding support around the $20 level, it has broken its downtrend line. When stocks are trending lower, the bears are in charge of the market. Their sell orders overpower the bulls. When stocks are trending higher, it’s the bulls who are in charge. Their buy orders overpower the bears.
Posted by
Benzinga

What's Up With Ethereum Today?

What Happened: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) plunged over 21% on a seven-day trailing basis; the cryptocurrency shed close to 6% to fall below $1,900 at press time over the course of the day. ETH traded 5.73% lower at $1,880.35 at press time. The cryptocurrency declined 21.3% over a seven-day trailing period.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

'Every Address Metric For Bitcoin Looks Awful,' Says Crypto Fund Manager

What Happened: Charles Edwards, the founder of Capriole Investments – a fund that takes long or short positions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) based on autonomous algorithms – isn’t convinced that the digital asset’s address metrics are entirely bullish. “I keep seeing posts on bullish Bitcoin address growth, but every address...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, Growing User Base By 75%

Crypto-asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) on Thursday afternoon announced record quarterly revenue growth. What To Know: As of June 30, total funded accounts exceeded 665,000, up 146% from the quarter prior. Total verified users on the platform rose 75% to 1.75 million. Additionally, preliminary fourth-quarter revenue is expected to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy