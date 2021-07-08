Appointments available for canine vaccination, microchip clinic

Appointment slots are still available for a low-cost canine vaccination and microchip clinic July 17 at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control office near downtown Toledo. The event is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the 410 S. Erie St. shelter, and appointments must be scheduled by 5 p.m. July 16. Rabies, leptospirosis, DHPP, and bordetella vaccines are $10 each. A microchip is $20. A one-month dose of Bravecto oral flea and tick prevention is $18, while a deworming treatment for puppies 6 months and younger is $5.