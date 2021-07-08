Cancel
Palantir Prints Possible Reversal Pattern: A Technical Analysis

By Melanie Schaffer
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) gapped down 2% Thursday morning but bulls bought the dip and the stock quickly filled the overhead gap. Palantir has high retail interest and often trends on both Twitter and in various Reddit communities. Due to this, it can be viewed as a crowded trade. When a trade is crowded it means there are a lot of participants actively buying and selling the stock, which can result in increased volatility and large moves in either direction.

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

#Palantir Technologies#Technical Analysis#Markets#Nyse#Pltr#Twitter#Ema
