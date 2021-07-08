Palantir Prints Possible Reversal Pattern: A Technical Analysis
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) gapped down 2% Thursday morning but bulls bought the dip and the stock quickly filled the overhead gap. Palantir has high retail interest and often trends on both Twitter and in various Reddit communities. Due to this, it can be viewed as a crowded trade. When a trade is crowded it means there are a lot of participants actively buying and selling the stock, which can result in increased volatility and large moves in either direction.www.benzinga.com
