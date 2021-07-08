Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Unusual Options Activity Insight: UiPath

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 14 days ago

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $68.35 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
58K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Bid Price#Uipath#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Great Momentum Stocks to Buy Before July Ends

Most of us probably remember learning about momentum in science class. The basic principle is this: Objects remain unchanged unless acted on by external forces. This concept also applies to momentum stocks in the markets. Momentum investing is essentially the polar opposite of the oft-repeated “buy low, sell high” strategy....
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1's Unusual Options Activity

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $359.67 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) saw some unusual options activity on Wednesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $8.98. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Simon Property Group's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $124.72. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF's Unusual Options Activity

IShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE:EWZ) shares experienced unusual options activity on Tuesday. The stock price moved up to $38.21 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsBenzinga

Understanding VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $33.31. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product's Unusual Options Activity

On Tuesday, shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (NYSE:XOP) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $80.25. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksBenzinga

What's Next As Tilray Stock Heads Toward Support?

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares traded lower Monday on continued momentum after retail traders pushed the stock lower. Sweetwater Brewing Company, which is owned by Tilray, recently released a new IPA. Tilray was down 3% to $13.48 at last check. Tilray Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been trading in a sideways...
StocksBenzinga

Could GameStop's Stock Be Nearing Make It Or Break It Time?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are traded lower Thursday. The stock was a WallStreetBets favorite and seems to have lost some gas since its initial run-up. After hitting an intraday low of $159.48, shares closed at $166.82. GameStop Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been sliding downwards and are nearing potential support...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Key Levels On AMC's Stock Chart That Could Hint To Where It's Headed

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares traded lower Wednesday on continued momentum as retail traders moved the stock. Over the past five sessions, AMC's stock has moved from the $49.40 level to its most recent close of $33.43. Below is a technical look at the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings Daily...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Says Affirm Is A Buy Despite Apple Threat

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is a “good company” and the stock is a buy at current price levels, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Wednesday as shares of the fintech company fell for the second day in a row. What Happened: Shares of San Francisco-based Affirm, a company...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Virgin Galactic Options Traders See The Stock Crashing Further

Last week, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock reached toward the stars in anticipation of Sir Richard Branson riding aboard Unity 22 to the edge of the atmosphere. The hype over the successful test flight quickly diminished on Monday after the space tourism company used its elevated stock price to file a $500 million shelf offering of common stock.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Is Moving Higher Today

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share results of $1.38, which beat the $0.97 estimate, and sales results of $20.27 billion, which beat the $17.75 billion estimate. Wells Fargo is one...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Want to Buy Pfizer (PFE) Stock? See This First.

Pfizer, best known in popular culture for developing a widely-distributed COVID-19 vaccine, develops medications and vaccines in a wide range of disciplines. The firm should prove to remain in the news as COVID-19 variants Delta and Lambda become more widespread. Step 1: Open up a brokerage account. If you want...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy