Analyzing Pan American Silver's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 14 days ago

Shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $27.58. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

