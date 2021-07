Each of the three British Formula 1 aces heads to Silverstone this weekend in the middle of a fascinating storyline. Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton needs to bounce back in the face of the strongest challenge to his title for several years. Lando Norris has arguably been the star of 2021 so far and is the ‘midfielder’ giving the top guns most trouble. And George Russell’s quest for a point for Williams continues as we edge closer to an announcement on what will surely be his graduation to Mercedes in 2022.