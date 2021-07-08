Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Throwback Track 7-8-21:

By Fife
101 WIXX
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe song was produced by the team of Jean-Claude Olivier and Samuel Barnes, who were known as Poke & Tone. Poke came up with the title after the team put the track together. “I said we should call it ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ and I started doing this cute dance,” he said. The title stuck, and when the song became a huge hit, “Jiggy” made the leap from street vernacular to the popular lexicon.

wixx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Jazzy Jeff
Person
Nas
Person
Will Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Song#Dance#Poke Tone#The Bar Kays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Musicwpkn.org

WPKN’s Favorite Tracks of the Week – 7/11/21

Wet Leg: Chaise Longue – single (Domino, 2021) Slothrust: Once More for the Ocean – Parallel Timeline (Dangerbird, 2021) Ethan Gruska: On The Outside – En Garde(Warner Bros, 2020) Amen Dunes (w/Sleaford Mods): Feel Nothing – single (Sub Pop, 2021) Pino Palladino, Blake Mills: Just Wrong – Notes With Attachments...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Lupe Fiasco Remixes Kali Uchis’ ‘telepatía’ — Listen

Lupe Fiasco has been in the headlines the past few days due to his apparent rift with friend and podcast co-host Royce 5’9″. You can read our recap of the situation here. I hope that the two will move on and be able to still do the podcast because I’m a fan, but some comments that the two have made make me doubtful.
Celebrities101 WIXX

Normani and Cardi B confirm collab “Wild Side” coming Friday

Normani and Cardi B are taking a walk on the “Wild Side” together. After fans speculated new Normani music was coming soon, the two have officially confirmed that their new collab, called “Wild Side,” is dropping this Friday. Both artists unveiled the cover art for the single, featuring them lounging...
TV & VideosIdolator.com

Throwback Thursday: Behind The Music Getting The Reboot Treatment At Paramount+

Behind the Music aired its last episode in 2012. That final episode came 15 years after the documentary series debuted in 1997 with an episode about Milli Vanilli, one of the most popular and controversial bands of the late ’80s. The last episode took an in-depth look at T-Pain, one of the first artists to embrace autotune in their music.
Musicbmi.com

BMI Celebrates Babyface’s Song Camp with Star-Studded Mixer

The stars came out in Atlanta, on July 7, as the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop team hosted the Babyface Writing Camp Mixer to support Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds’ Discovery Song Camp. This year’s iteration of the event featured two notable BMI affiliates hosting, the chart-topping Atlanta-based duo, Ayo N Keyz, who are the groundbreaking production team behind hits by Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, K Michelle, Wiz Khalifa, Diddy, Rick Ross, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.
Musicshorefire.com

Gavin Turek Saves Herself On Debut Album ‘Madame Gold’

Debut LP “Sure To Be A Summer Staple” -- Listen Here. Gavin Turek has been a celebrated musician for years both for her “endlessly groovy and gripping” (NME) recorded work and spirited live performances (often featuring choreography she learned from her time spent in Ghana), and today finds the much anticipated release of her debut full-length album, ‘Madame Gold’ on her own Madame Gold Records.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

J Balvin Adds Some Reggaeton Flair to Metallica's 'Wherever I May Roam'

J Balvin has dropped his rendition of Metallica’s classic “Wherever I May Roam,” one of the more anticipated covers from the upcoming Metallica Blacklist collection that accompanies the heavy metal legends’ massive Black Album reissue. As opposed to a straight cover of the Black Album classic, the video for Balvin’s...
MusicHipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From Yung Bleu, The Kid Laroi, Lil Duke, Dave + More

As if New Music Friday wasn’t already an exciting time for Hip Hop fans, this week is even more special for Kanye West fans because YZY SZN is finally here. And even though the album didn’t drop following Kanye’s snack price gouging album listening event on Thursday, HipHopDX has assembled a healthy lineup of noteworthy releases led by 2021 Rising Star Yung Bleu and pop-rap crossover prince The Kid Laroi.
MusicRevolver

8 Best New Songs Right Now: 7/23/21

Here at Revolver, we're always on the hunt for new songs to bang our heads to — indeed, it's a big part of our jobs. With that in mind, here are the tracks released this week in deathcore, prog, black-metal and more that have been on heavy rotation at Revolver HQ. For your listening pleasure, we've also compiled the songs in an ever-evolving Spotify playlist.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Young Paul McCartney Deepfake Stars in ‘Find My Way’ Video With Beck

Beck portrays a young Paul McCartney via deepfake technology in the music video for “Find My Way,” the two artists’ collaborative song from the McCartney remix album McCartney III Imagined. The clip was directed by Andrew Donoho, choreographed by Phil Tayag, and co-produced by Hyperreal Digital, a company that “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott said in a statement. The video shows the de-aged McCartney emerging from a hotel room, dancing in the hallway, and being whisked away to different dream-like environments. At the end of the clip, the fake Macca pulls off his “mask” to reveal that he was Beck the whole time. McCartney and Beck’s version of “Find My Way” appeared on McCartney III Imagined, the remix album for McCartney’s December 2020 LP McCartney III. The full remix collection was released to streaming in April and will be available on vinyl Friday, July 23rd. Other remixes feature Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Idris Elba, and more.
CelebritiesCorydon Times-Republican

Dua Lipa wants to be a movie star

Dua Lipa would “really like” to be a movie star. The 25-year-old singer is “intrigued and excited” about the idea of building on the experience she’s gained from starring in her music videos but doesn’t want to jump straight into a leading role. Asked about the possibility of moving into...
MusicHello Magazine

Shania Twain turns heads in all-gold metallic outfit

Shania Twain is not one to shy away from eye-grabbing outfits – and we love her for it. The country superstar turned heads once again on Thursday in a promo shot for her Home Now radio show on Apple Music. Posting on her Instagram Stories, Shania looked gorgeous as she...
Movies101 WIXX

Madonna’s concert doc, ‘Madame X,’ gets a release date

Madonna’s concert documentary, Madame X, has an official release date. It will have its Paramount+ debut on Friday, October 8. The film was shot in Lisbon, Portugal during the Queen of Pop’s sold-out tour, which ran from September of 2019 to March of 2020. It captures songs off her 2019 album, Madame X, as well as previous hits and fan favorites.
Celebritiesholycitysinner.com

Mark Bryan Releases Video for “Gotta Get Outta Town”

Local musician Mark Bryan recently released a music video for his single “Gotta Get Outta Town,” which you can watch below. The video was directed by Mark Pellington who is best known for his work on Pearl Jam’s famed “Jeremy” music video. That work earned him four MTV awards in 1993, including Best Director and Video of the Year. He has also worked with artists like U2, De La Soul, Alice In Chains, Demi Lovato, Imagine Dragons, Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails, Linkin Park, Dave Matthews, Michael Jackson, Public Enemy, Moby, Flaming Lips, Bruce Springsteen, and many more.
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND Week of July 19th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Jesse Malin (State Of The Art), The Wandering Hearts (On Our Way), Jocelyn & Chris (Sugar And Spice), Jade Bird (Now Is The Time), Big Red Machine Featuring Taylor Swift (Renegade), Yuna Featuring Pink Sweat$ (Don't Blame It On Love), & Kurt Vile & The Violators (Run Run Run)!

Comments / 0

Community Policy