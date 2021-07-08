Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Day – Southeast COS set for Saturday at Deerfield Park

 15 days ago

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Day – Southeast COS, a family-friendly event that welcomes everyone in the community to learn more about sport and recreation opportunities in Colorado Springs, will be held Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Deerfield Park. There will be sport demonstrations and activities for people of all ages and abilities, giveaways, food trucks, athlete meet and greets, and local vendors.

The event begins with an Opening Ceremony led by Mayor John Suthers at 10 a.m. Four Team USA athletes will join the festivities to share their inspirational stories, pose for photos, sign autographs and lead activities. Athletes include Jenny Arthur (2016 Olympian, weightlifting); Brian Bell (2016, 2020 Paralympian, wheelchair basketball); John Boie (2020 Paralympian, wheelchair basketball), and Carl Schueler (1980, 1984, 1988, 1992 Olympian, Track & Field, race walking). There will also be an official torch onsite used in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay in Ancient Olympia, Greece.

WHEN: Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: Deerfield Park, 4290 Deerfield Hills Road

**parking located at Turman Elementary School (3245 Springnite Drive) or along Monica Drive

Facebook event link: https://fb.me/e/C2z3KfTC

Upon arrival, participants will receive an official event credential and sport passport. They will be encouraged to complete their passport by trying or learning more at each station. Sports include archery (Archery School of the Rockies), boxing (Triple Threat Boxing), goalball (U.S. Association of Blind Athletes), golf (First Tee – Pikes Peak), pickleball (Pikes Peak Pickleball Association), soccer (City Parks & Recreation), triathlon (USA Triathlon), volleyball (Harrison School District 2) and wheelchair basketball (National Wheelchair Basketball Association).

Event organizers include the Southeast RISE Coalition, Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, Hillside Connection and Olympic City USA. It aligns with and is supported by the international Olympic & Paralympic Day effort promoted by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee to celebrate fitness, well-being, sport culture and educational opportunities, while promoting the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect, and the Paralympic values of determination, inspiration, courage and equality.

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

