Unusual Options Activity Insight: Occidental Petroleum

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.12.