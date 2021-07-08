Cancel
Portage, MI

Wing Heaven In Portage Has Closed Permanently

By Mark Frankhouse
WKMI
WKMI
 15 days ago
Last November in 2020 Wing Heaven finally made their Kalamazoo debut, after only ever having 3 locations in the Grand Rapids area, but sadly they have closed their doors for good. As fast as they arrived it seems they have halted operations at their location at 6005 S Westnedge Ave. in Portage. Many people were excited for their opening, which is why some people feel a little disappointed that they're now closed. Former customers of the wing shop feel there may have been inconstancies which caused the closure:

WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Related
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

Time Stops at KVCC as Iconic Wheel of Time Sculpture is Torn Down

City crews removed a piece of art from downtown Kalamazoo and some think that is a good thing. Here's what people are saying about the Wheel of Time at KVCC. We're not yet sure where this ranks on the scale of controversy. The dislodging of the Wheel of Time statue near the Kalamazoo Valley Museum and the KVCC campus downtown Kalamazoo, is probably closer to the bemused wonderment over demolition of the Milham Park dam than the outrage of the deportation of the Bronson Park statue and fountain.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

New Eatery ‘Brick and Brine’ Heading Into What Was Zazios This Fall

This is an interesting time to be opening a new restaurant, not just in Kalamazoo, but about anywhere. With staffing shortages and issues, to threats of Covid variants, if not shutting everything down again, at least making going out dicey, there are any number of reasons why a business would just decided to metaphorically throw up their hands and say we'll pass on this until we are really out of the woods and things are really normal.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

Did You Know: Wendy’s Dave Thomas Lived In Kalamazoo

Wendy's is one of the biggest fast food chains in the country, but anyone born in the late 90's and up may not remember that the fast food chain's major icon wasn't a cartoon character, but the founder of the company Dave Thomas. Dave would often appear in television commercials with a light hearted comedic approach, looking to add personality to the brand. His passing at 69 in 2002 meant the world would no longer get to know him as the face of Wendy's. But there are some interesting things about the man that I only recently discovered.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

An Alarming Trend Continues with Another Restaurant Closure

Kalamazoo will have to find a new place for pizza as a downtown favorite is closing for what they are calling a "wellness interval." It was March 16, 2020 when Governor Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-9 closing restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. Three long months later, in June, bars and restaurants were cautiously re-opened at 50 capacity. Since then, despite the fact that all restrictions have been lifted, the restaurant industry not 100% healthy. Just this past week, we've seen staffing issues close Central City Tap House for a short time and Clementine's, one of the most popular places in the beach town of South Haven is closing on Sunday- one of their busiest days.
Detroit, MIPosted by
WKMI

Inside the Abandoned Blaine Street Synagogue, Detroit

This congregation was founded in 1912 as Mishkan Israel, by Russian immigrants. The original building was located in a Detroit slum area, and in 1925, a new synagogue was built on Blaine Street. By 1958, most of the parish members had moved out of Detroit and into Livonia and Oak...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

Kalamazoo Hit & Run, Shooting

Police in Kalamazoo apprehended a suspected shooter and are looking for a hit and run driver in two separate incidents, late Friday and early Saturday morning. According to press releases from the City of Kalamazoo, the first incident took place on Friday, July 16th, at approximately 11:08 PM. Officers were called to the intersection of West North Street and Elm Street, in the City of Kalamazoo after an individual was struck in the roadway. The victim was a 39-year-old female from Kalamazoo who was transported to a local hospital where she has since been listed in stable condition. The vehicle involved fled the scene. The suspect and their vehicle have not yet been found.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
WKMI

W.K. Kellogg Had a Fixation with the Number 7

July 14th this year is revered by some people as “Seven Heaven”. That’s because 7-14-21 is 7 times 2, times 3. The founder of Battle Creek’s Cereal giant, Kellogg Company, would be one of those people. W.K. Kellogg had a fixation, and some might say an obsession with the number 7.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

Downtown Kalamazoo Egyptian Restaurant ‘Cairo’s Kitchen’ Opening July 26th

The long awaited arrival for the new Egyptian food style restaurant in Downtown Kalamazoo, 'Cairo's Kitchen,' is set to open Monday July 26th, according to their website. Late in 2020 the family put up signage at the building located in The Exchange Building at 155 W Michigan Ave Suite 1D, Kalamazoo MI 49007. However they are fully prepared to bring a new eating experience to Downtown Kalamazoo, as they made the official announcement on their website:
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
WKMI

Here Are Three Free Concerts In Grand Rapids This Summer

Live music is back in Grand Rapids. Venues are scheduling performances for your entertainment. They also want your money. How about a free concert? Three free concerts have been scheduled at the GRAM. The Grand Rapids Art Museum has slated 3 different shows. They are:. Thursday, July 29 from 6p-9p....
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

This Houseboat in Saugatuck is One of the Coolest Airbnb’s in MI

Can you think of a better way to disconnect from a stressful world than floating?. Floathaus of Saugatuck is a very highly rated vacation spot on Airbnb. Hosted by Jessica (an Airbnb superhost) this West Michigan hidden jewel has 53 reviews resulting in an impressive average 5 out of 5 star rating. This adorable two bedroom, one bathroom house boat can comfortably sleep 6 people with 3 total beds at $375 a night.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

U.S. News Endorses Kalamazoo as One of the Best Places to Live

Six metropolitan areas in Michigan made the list of best places to live in 2021. See where U.S. News ranked Kalamazoo. U.S. News analyzed 150 metropolitan areas in the United States to find the best places to live. Their research focused on quality of life and the job market in each area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there. Here's what they said about Kalamazoo:
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Five Michigan Locations Where You Can Defy Gravity

“Mystery Spot”...”Mystery Hill”...we've all seen these little roadside tourist traps at least once in our lives. It seems that years ago, there were many more in Michigan, but there are only two legitimate, “official” sites. First of all, what are these darn things? When did these gravity-defying locations start becoming...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

When ‘God’ Played Wings Stadium: Eric Clapton 6/13/1979

Slowhand brought his guitar skills and bluesman Muddy Waters to Wings Stadium for one unforgettable June night in Kalamazoo. Eric Clapton was a newlywed in 1979. Two years after he wrote "Wonderful Tonight" for his best friend George Harrison's wife, Clapton and Pattie Boyd were married on March 27 in Tucson. Arizona was the first U.S. stop on a tour that had begun in Ireland, and would bring him to Kalamazoo in June.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

July 12, 1982: The Last Checker Cab Made in Kalamazoo

It's been decades since the last Checker Cab rolled off the line at the Pitcher Street factory on Kalamazoo's north side. The brawny and sturdy beasts once roamed American cities like the buffalo on the great plains. Now, a couple of generations of Americans have only experienced them in movies, like "Taxi-Driver." But from 1922 to 1982, Kalamazoo produced thousands and thousands of Checker cabs and trailers. Along with Gibson guitars, Checker really put the city on the map.
LifestylePosted by
WKMI

Vacation at the Love Shack in Northern Michigan

Lookin' for a love getaway? Forget the Atlanta highway- take US 41 to a romantic, secluded Airbnb in Marquette that's called the love shack, baby. If you have a certain type of fantasy, this is your dream come true: a truly off-the-grid vacation experience. There is no electricity and cell phone service is unreliable at this one bedroom, half-bath tiny house on a 500' cliff overlooking Lake Superior. "The Love Shack" airbnb rents for $109/night.
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Michigan Man Gets Free Meat After Returning Lost Bank Deposit

A local business in Walker, Michigan praises the man who found and returned their lost bank deposit. Friday Sobie Meats in Walker posted on facebook to show how grateful they are after a man walked through their front doors turning a very bad week into a very good weekend. This all started when they lost their bank deposit on Wednesday, according to the Sobie Meats facebook post,
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

Kalamazoo’s Higgy Bears Makes Donation To 6-Year-Old Kentucky Girl With Scoliosis

One of the most difficult things to explain to a child is sickness and diseases. It's something I wish none of us had to do. But companies like Kalamazoo's own Higgy Bears has made kids dealing with diseases and sickness a little more comforting, by letting them know they're no different and incredibly special with their uniquely designed bears. Higgy Bears & Friends are designed for children who have scoliosis. Higgy Bears are available with back braces and rods.

