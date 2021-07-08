Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Would be Great if There Was Content

By Essays
gamepressure.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApart from being a SEO nightmare, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is exciting. It's an extremely dynamic MMORPG that conquered Japan – unfortunately, what was supposed to be a debut on western market, turned out just Early Access. I have never denied that I have "a problem" with MMO...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Games#Phantasy Star Online 2#Single Player Games#Seo#Mmo#Anim#Noteworthy#Pvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

GTA Online Jobs Removal Marks Content Rotation Coming to GTAO

Time to collect some unemployment. Rockstar has announced a change coming to Grand Theft Auto Online. Starting with the current event Grand Theft Auto Online Jobs will be removed on occasion to make room for new content, until the same jobs rotate back in the future.. The full quote is below:
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to start Red Dead Online Blood Money content

Blood Money is 2021’s big summer update for Red Dead Online, bringing a plethora of new content for players to experience and conquer to the game. This guide explains how to start all of the new content in the game so you can begin committing as many Crimes as possible.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Company of Heroes 3 Official; Trailer, Gameplay and Free Alpha

Relic Entertainment officially announced Company of Heroes 3. The new installment in the popular series of tactical WWII strategies will surprise fans with the longest campaign in the series' history and numerous improvements to the gameplay formula. From today, all interested can also download the alpha version of the title for free.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo From Resident Evil Creator Delayed

The release of Ghostwire: Tokyo has been postponed. Tango Gameworks, the studio behind The Evil Within, has announced that its new game will not be released this year. Ghostwire: Tokyo will not be released this year. Tango Gameworks has officially confirmed that the title will not be released until early 2022. The information about the delay was shared on the game's official Twitter profile:
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Xbox Bosses: „Games are What Matters, Not Business Models”

Xbox brand chief Phil Spencer and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty have given an extensive interview to the Guardian. The men admitted that they intend to take risks when developing future games, including single-player productions, not all of which are to be supported long after release. TheGuardian.com published an...
FIFAgamepressure.com

FIFA 22 vs. FIFA 21 Compared on PC and Last-gen Consoles

FIFA 22 will look best on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. And what about PCs and last-gen consoles? We'll find changes there too, though they'll be less significant. FIFA 22 was recently officially announced by Electronic Arts. We've learned that the new HyperMotion technology will be coming exclusively to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Google Stadia. But what about the version for last-gen consoles and PCs? Here's a look at how they'll differ from FIFA21.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Wolcen Arise Update Trailer Reveals New Content

A trailer for the Arise update to Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem has appeared online. It will introduce a lot of new content and many improvements. General gameplay improvements. Devs of the RPG Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem have released a trailer of Arise, the next update with new content which is the third patch of this type included in the so-called Chronicle 1.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Warframe New War Expansion Coming Soon

In a few days the TennoCon event will start. During it we will see The New War expansion for Warframe and take part in an event announcing this expansion. Event in Warframe giving a foretaste of the expansion;. Virtual prizes for viewers and participants of the event;. Contests and panels.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

PSO2 New Genesis – What should you buy with Seasonal Points?

To celebrate the ninth anniversary of Phantasy Star Online 2, Sega is running a new event. Until August 4, players will be able to earn Seasonal Points by various means, which can then be used in PSO2 New Genesis to purchase items from the new NPC, Xiandy. Xiandy is located...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 May Get a Major Update Soon, Discovery in EGS Suggests

Another update for Cyberpunk 2077 has been found on Epic Games Store. The patch is said to weigh almost 40 GB and could be the first step towards DLC release. Last week, an advertisement for Cyberpunk 2077 surfaced online that seemed to herald the "biggest update" in the game's history. CD Projekt RED quickly clarified that it was just an element of the marketing campaign reminding us of patch 1.2, but there's no doubt that the Polish studio's latest game still needs improvements. It turns out that their next portion may be available in two to three weeks - this is the conclusion reached by Reddit user PricklyAssassin, who, using the Epic Inspector tool, discovered an update for Cyberpunk 2077 on Epic Games Store, "weighing" exactly 38.2GB, which is probably currently being tested. What might it contain?
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Battlefield 2042 Will Offer Crossplay for Console and PC Owners

Battlefield 2042 will enable console and PC owners to play together. Progression in online modes and cosmetic item purchases will also be shared. Battlefield 2042 will offer cross-play between console and PC owners, though it will be limited by hardware generations;. Progression and purchases of cosmetic items will be shared...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Alpha Summary

Blizzard Entertainment shared the results of the April alpha tests of Diablo II Resurrected. Numerous improvements have been made. In accordance with community's recommendations, many aspects of the game have been improved;. Changes to graphics have been made and quality of life modifications were introduced;. The vision of the game...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Community Ridicules Cyberpunk 2077 in Numbers and Demands Promised Mechanics

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be the subject of mockery and derision from the relentless gaming community. This time, various summaries of CD Projekt RED's game were parodied on Reddit. IN A NUTSHELL:. Reddit community of Cyberpunk 2077 makes fun of CD Projekt RED's infographics showing Cyberpunk in numbers'. Countering the...
Video GamesComicBook

GTA Online Is Losing Some Activities to Make Room for More Content

Rockstar Games released its expected weekly update for GTA Online on Thursday with talks of what’s new and what’s to come, but there was a disclaimer in this one not typically found in others that people will want to be aware of. The studio said that alongside these latest happenings in GTA Online, players will start seeing different “Jobs” removed from the game. They’ll be cycled in and out over time in the future, but they’re being removed to make room for future content.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Final Fantasy XIV Sold Out After Square Enix Store Ran Out of Keys

Final Fantasy XIV is growing in popularity. The MMORPG is setting new activity records on Steam, and recently the game sold out in Square Enix store. The success has been partly contributed to by World of Warcraft's problems. Square Enix's MMORPG has enjoyed a significant surge in popularity recently. It's...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Let's Watch EA Play Spotlight on Indie Games

EA Originals <3s Independent Studios event from Electronic Arts will take place today, featuring independent developers releasing games under the EA Originals banner. Today at 10 AM PT, the EA Originals 3s Independent Studios broadcast, dedicated to games from indie developers released as part of the EA Originals lineup, will take place. This is the second in a series of events designed to heat up the atmosphere before the main presentation announced on July 22 by Electronic Arts. The first event, called The Future of FPS, took place last Thursday.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

NieR: Automata PC Patch Release Date Revealed

NieR: Automata will receive a new update on Steam. This is the result of a spirited response from players, who demanded this type of action through review bombing. A few months ago, the web went abuzz with news that the version of NieR: Automata available in Xbox Game Pass looks and runs better than the one available on Steam. This caused a vivid reaction from players, who expressed their dissatisfaction by review bombing the title on the latter platform. Fans wanted to force PlatinumGames to release an update that would make PC edition work as well as the one on Game Pass.

Comments / 0

Community Policy