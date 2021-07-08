MOLOCO Launches the MOLOCO Studio to Design Mobile Ad Creative Optimized for the Programmatic Ecosystem
Team of data scientists, graphic designers and campaign strategists design creative based on data insights from MOLOCO’s machine learning algorithms. MOLOCO, a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, announced today the launch of the MOLOCO Studio, an in-house design studio dedicated to helping advertisers and marketers deliver best-in-class ad creative across the programmatic ecosystem. Campaigns designed by the MOLOCO Studio have generated average impression-to-install conversion rates of 3.2 percent — a 20 percent lift over other ads on the MOLOCO platform.martechseries.com
