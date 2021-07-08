Cancel
Food-shaped pool floats are getting ridiculous, with waffles, sushi and Crunchwraps

By Emily Heil
SFGate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the way a trend peaks. Not with a bang, but with an inflatable, megasized plastic Crunchwrap Supreme. A pool float in the shape of the popular Taco Bell concoction - yes, it's a real thing that you can purchase - might just be the sign that summer of 2021 is the high water mark for novelty food-related pool accessories. And if the Crunchwrap Supreme did not deliver this message forcefully enough, perhaps we should examine the additional evidence: the six-foot-long blowup version of In-N-Out Burger's iconic french fry container for sale on the fast-food chain's online merchandise store (it's currently sold out). Or Panera's new pool float crafted to resemble the bread bowls in which the sandwich company serves piping-hot soup (because who doesn't want to think about molten broccoli and cheddar in the midst of a heat wave?).

