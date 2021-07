LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An outdoor watering ban for the Village of Lake Hallie is expiring after over three weeks of being in place. Lake Hallie Public Works Supervisor Derek Schad said the outdoor watering ban issued on June 14 was made due to the stretch of dry, hot weather that increased the use of irrigation systems in the village. The expiration of the ban is effective as of July 7, 2021.