Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

“The Haunting of Hill House” Coming to Halloween Horror Nights 30 at Universal Orlando Resort

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 30 at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. The maze will feature iconic scenes from The Haunting of Hill House, including the ominous and powerful Red Room and the infamous Hall of Statues. It won’t follow a specific character or timeline but guests will catch glimpses of the apparitions of William Hall, the Ghost in the Basement, and the Bent-Neck Lady.

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Horror Nights#Universal Orlando Resort#Basement#Universal Parks News#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy