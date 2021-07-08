“The Haunting of Hill House” Coming to Halloween Horror Nights 30 at Universal Orlando Resort

Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 30 at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. The maze will feature iconic scenes from The Haunting of Hill House, including the ominous and powerful Red Room and the infamous Hall of Statues. It won’t follow a specific character or timeline but guests will catch glimpses of the apparitions of William Hall, the Ghost in the Basement, and the Bent-Neck Lady.