Meeting to Watch: Granary Project at City Review Board July 12
Sturgeon Bay – The granary project will go before the Sturgeon Bay Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board on Monday, July 12. Beth Renstrom, executive director for the granary project with the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society Foundation, said during an update to the Common Council Tuesday evening that they’re finalizing plans for the project while keeping the vision of honoring the county’s agricultural history. They’ve also coordinated with architects working on the nearby Plaza and Breakwater Residences projects.doorcountypulse.com
