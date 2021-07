Ocean County residents struggling to pay their rent and possibly facing eviction are urged to apply for the Ocean County Residential Emergency Rental Assistance Program. “If your rent is in arrears or if you are a landlord who has not been paid due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, this program offers financial assistance in the form of a grant,” said Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Gary Quinn. “I strongly encourage any of our residents or landlords who have been adversely affected financially by the coronavirus to take advantage of this program which is funded by the CARES Act and supported by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners.”