WWE's 'Friday Night Smackdown' returns to Madison Square Garden

Hello there people, it’s another Friday night and here we are for WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re in for some interesting stuff, Roman Reigns was absent last week which led to Edge giving Jimmy Uso a serious beating while calling him out. Since then Jimmy suffered another DUI and will likely get some kind of punishment which could manifest on screen. There’s also the ongoing question of where Jey Uso is, and how Roman will respond to Edge. Also in out of continuity news Bayley suffered a torn ACL and will be out for a number of months, so they’ll have to pivot to a new challenger for Bianca Belair and get that match up and running in a hurry. In match news tonight will see two more Money in the Bank Qualifying matches when Shinsuke Nakamura takes on Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins battles Cesaro. This might be the last chance for Cesaro, if Rollins wins here it’ll signify him dropping back down to the mid-card for the foreseeable future. We might get some information on the tag team title picture, but I doubt it, and I’m sure Sonya Deville will name someone to the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match that probably isn’t Liv Morgan. Well with all the new direction and changes WWE has to make tonight let’s get into the episode.