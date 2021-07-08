Cancel
WWE's 'Friday Night Smackdown' returns to Madison Square Garden

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com
Newsday
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a nearly two-year hiatus, WWE is bringing its hybrid of sports and theater back to New York, and will have one of the most talented athletes in its history as one of its top attractions. Women’s champion Bianca Belair will lead the stars of WWE as they return to...

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.09.21

