July 10, 2021 — This summer, Siuslaw Elementary School is instructing first- to sixth-grade students in a summer school program from June 29 to July 5. The program, themed “We Built This City on Heart and Soul,” had a grand ribbon cutting on July 1. Students who will be first-graders in the 2021-22 school year had the honor of cutting the ribbons on the art project that will take up most of the summer. This is the creation of a city, created by the students, including a kid-sized bank, city hall, animal shelter, restaurant, garden, theater, store, gym, observatory, library, art gallery and fire station.