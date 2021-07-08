See Fear Factory Play During Wrestling on MTV 'Beach Brawl' in 1999

Eddie Kingston recently spoke with the Bleacher Report. Here are some of the highlights:. Growing up in the WWF market and inspirations from the business:. “Growing up in New York, all we had was WWF at the time because my family didn’t have cable yet. Everyone loved Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Macho Man and Ted DiBiase. When we got cable, I was able to see guys like Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes. ‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert was really the first guy to inspire me. My mom got a Memphis wrestling tape from the Bronx and I saw Gilbert and that was it. He was definitely the first guy who made me think I wanted to do this. He doesn’t get enough credit.”