See Fear Factory Play During Wrestling on MTV 'Beach Brawl' in 1999
"Ok, Fear Factory, make like Jenna Jameson's in front of you and hit it!" That's Kid Rock in 1999, introing the industrial-metal juggernaut's performance of "Shock" on MTV's WCW wrestling special Beach Brawl. The channel's Nineties spring break broadcasting is almost always completely surreal to view in retrospect today, but this episode is especially so. Wrestlers include Chris Jericho, Billy Kidman, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Hugh Morris, Perry Saturn and Rey Mysterio Jr. with Kid Rock, Raven and "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart on commentary. There are scantily clad women, beefy, sunburnt frat bros and, yes, Fear Factory playing the crushing opening cut off their 1998 man-vs.-machines concept album, Obsolete, to an audience that not-so-surprisingly couldn't care less. Revisit the bizarre performance around the 13:40 mark.www.revolvermag.com
