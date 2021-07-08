Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

See Fear Factory Play During Wrestling on MTV 'Beach Brawl' in 1999

By text
Revolver
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Ok, Fear Factory, make like Jenna Jameson's in front of you and hit it!" That's Kid Rock in 1999, introing the industrial-metal juggernaut's performance of "Shock" on MTV's WCW wrestling special Beach Brawl. The channel's Nineties spring break broadcasting is almost always completely surreal to view in retrospect today, but this episode is especially so. Wrestlers include Chris Jericho, Billy Kidman, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Hugh Morris, Perry Saturn and Rey Mysterio Jr. with Kid Rock, Raven and "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart on commentary. There are scantily clad women, beefy, sunburnt frat bros and, yes, Fear Factory playing the crushing opening cut off their 1998 man-vs.-machines concept album, Obsolete, to an audience that not-so-surprisingly couldn't care less. Revisit the bizarre performance around the 13:40 mark.

www.revolvermag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Hart
Person
Chavo Guerrero Jr.
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Billy Kidman
Person
Rey Mysterio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Wcw Wrestling#Fear Factory#Combat#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Fan Who Jumped Chris Jericho Name Revealed

The AEW fan who jumped Chris Jericho and MJF has been identified on Twitter as ‘Fat Bastard.’ He tweeted Jim Cornette, “@TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast, how did you like my #AEW debut? I did this for all of us real wrestling fans, wrestling is no longer a safe space for friends to dance around and play dress up. Reality can hit at anytime, did they think it is going to be fucking playtime forever?”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee ‘Buried’ On WWE Raw For Sad Reason

WWE star Keith Lee made his much-awaited return on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. But, that did not end well for The Limitless One as he surprisingly lost to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a quick match. The former NXT Champion One had been off WWE programming for...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Chris Jericho ‘Attacked’ By AEW Fan At Show

Chris Jericho is known to professional wrestling fans as ‘Le Champion’. However a member of the AEW faithful seemingly wanted to take their own shot at the inaugural AEW World Champion. During tonight’s special ‘Road Rager’ edition of AEW Dynamite which showcased MJF’s ground rules before he would accept another match against Jericho. This included Jericho having to outlast every member of MJF’s stable – The Pinnacle. Chris Jericho recently tweeted this ’embarrassing’ WWE botch.
WWEringsidenews.com

Jim Cornette Drags AEW For Booking Nick Gage

Nick Gage is regarded as The King by many fans, but Jim Cornette is probably not going to be in line to buy a MDK t-shirt any time soon. He took a shot at AEW for bringing the legendary deathmatch wrestler in. Jim Cornette is not afraid to sling shade...
WWEBleacher Report

John Cena and the 10 Best WWE Returns Since 2000

WWE has been home to some extraordinary returns in its long and illustrious history, particularly since the turn of the century. Superstar comebacks, be it from injury or long hiatuses due to other projects away from the squared circle, have become some of the most fondly remembered moments of the last 20 years.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Dressing Room Photo Leaks

AEW veteran stars Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. It is noted that they are the only non EVP’s to have their own dressing rooms. Sting and Chris Jericho have separate dressing rooms. A picture started surfacing on social media that showed a...
WWEPWMania

Deathmatch Specialist Nick Gage Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite

After Chris Jericho defeated Shawn Spears on the July 21st 2021 of AEW Dynamite, MJF announced that Jericho’s next match in the “Labor of Jericho” series will be on next week’s show against deathmatch specialist Nick Gage. Gage then made an appearance on the stage with a pizza cutter.
WWEPWMania

The Return Of Bryan Danielson

The rumor mill was swirling yesterday regarding the status of Bryan Danielson, the grappler known as Daniel Bryan that exited the WWE after a career vs. title match on Smackdown in April. The former World Heavyweight champion spent three years on the sidelines based on the WWE doctors recommendation before he made a comeback, still as one of the most popular competitions on the roster.
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 7.21.21 (Fyter Fest Night Two)

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 7.21.21 (Fyter Fest Night Two) It’s another special show this week with Fyter Fest Night Two, headlined by the IWGP United States Title Texas Deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Lance Archer. The recent shows have been pretty good as of late and I’m curious to see how well they can keep it up. Odds are they will, as they tend to do. Let’s get to it.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Wrestling promotions before, during, and post pandemic

It has been over a year since the pandemic shut the whole world down. The wrestling world managed to hang on and found different ways to cope with the pandemic. Professional wrestling at its highest levels continued to operate, giving its fans something to hold onto in this trying time.
WWEf4wonline.com

Nick Gage appears on AEW Dynamite, will face Chris Jericho

Nick Gage made a surprise appearance on AEW Fyter Fest Wednesday, setting up a no DQ match between he and Chris Jericho at next week's Fight for the Fallen that is part of the Five Labours of Jericho. Jericho defeated Shawn Spears in the first Labour of Jericho series, thanks...
WWEBleacher Report

AEW Fyter Fest, Night 2 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW presented the second night of Fyter Fest this Wednesday on TNT, a show headlined by Jon Moxley defending the IWGP United States Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch. The wild, chaotic main event capped off a night that continued the rivalry between Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW’s Ryan Nemeth Recalls What He Was Told When He Was Released By WWE

Ryan Nemeth of The Wingmen was on today’s episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. He and Chris Jericho were discussing the early days of WWE developmental with FCW and later the early days of NXT. Nemeth recalled some of his memories of that time, and he revealed his favorite thing to do.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night Two Results: Title Change, Big Debuts

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night Two), beginning at 8 pm ET from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Eddie Kingston Discusses Growing Up A WWE Fan, Differences Between Performing On The Indies & TV

Eddie Kingston recently spoke with the Bleacher Report. Here are some of the highlights:. Growing up in the WWF market and inspirations from the business:. “Growing up in New York, all we had was WWF at the time because my family didn’t have cable yet. Everyone loved Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Macho Man and Ted DiBiase. When we got cable, I was able to see guys like Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes. ‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert was really the first guy to inspire me. My mom got a Memphis wrestling tape from the Bronx and I saw Gilbert and that was it. He was definitely the first guy who made me think I wanted to do this. He doesn’t get enough credit.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy