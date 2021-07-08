Cancel
Wilkes-barre, PA

New Wilkes-Barre soda brand Parlor Beverages taking pre-orders for root beer and birch beer

By NEPA Scene Staff
nepascene.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March, a new company called Parlor Beverages announced that it would be creating craft sodas in Wilkes-Barre. Now, this lifestyle brand built on nostalgia and rock ‘n’ roll is telling soda drinkers to “get ready for a mouthful of madness” – $10 four-packs of root beer, butterscotch root beer, and birch beer, as well as custom $30 12-packs, are available for pre-order at drinkparlor.com. Domestic shipping across the U.S. and local pickup are available.

