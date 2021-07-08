Industry Conversations with JLG
Questions answered by Frank Nerenhausen, president, JLG Industries. What was the biggest lesson your company learned in 2020? . That’s a bit of a loaded question. The COVID-19 pandemic we faced in 2020 threw us so many unanticipated curveballs as a company and as an industry. I’d say the most important lesson was to take decisive, people-first actions when a situation required it — actions that protect the health and safety of our employees, our customers, our business, and the industry as a whole.www.forconstructionpros.com
