Economy

Industry Conversations with JLG

By Alexis Sheprak
Rental
Rental
 14 days ago
Questions answered by Frank Nerenhausen, president, JLG Industries. What was the biggest lesson your company learned in 2020? . That's a bit of a loaded question. The COVID-19 pandemic we faced in 2020 threw us so many unanticipated curveballs as a company and as an industry. I'd say the most important lesson was to take decisive, people-first actions when a situation required it — actions that protect the health and safety of our employees, our customers, our business, and the industry as a whole.

Rental

Rental

