Legal Notices July 12

Notice: The Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Tillamook has appointed Lori Horton as personal representative of the Estate of Fritz William Marti, deceased. All persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same, with proper vouchers to the personal representative in care of Douglas F. Angell, Attorney at Law, at 5075 SW Griffith Drive, Suite 250, Beaverton, OR 97005, within four months from the date of first publication of this notice as stated below or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative or the attorney for the personal representative.