The Cleveland Indians and the Oakland Athletics meet for the third time at the Oakland Coliseum Sunday afternoon. The weekend series has been an exciting one with the Athletics winning the first game by a single run and the Indians duplicating a single-run win on Saturday. This is a game between two teams that are in second place in their own divisions. The Indians are 46-43 and trail the Chicago White Sox for the lead in the AL Central Division by 8 games. The Athletics have a better record at 53-41 and trail the Astros for the lead in the AL Central West by 3 ½ games.