MLB

Oakland Athletics

By RotoWire
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Wilson's contract was selected by the Athletics on Thursday. The 30-year-old was drafted back in 2012 and finally gets his first crack at the big leagues following a long professional career which included nine seasons in the minors and a brief stint in Korea. He's hit the ball well in 49 games for Triple-A Las Vegas this season, homering 14 times while slashing .288/.385/.630. He's primarily played third base and left field this season but has started everywhere except pitcher and center field at some point in his career, so he'll give the Athletics a versatile option to replace Chad Pinder (hamstring), who hit the injured list in a corresponding move.

