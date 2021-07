For nearly 50 years, until he passed away in 2017, film director Hal Tulchin (“Black Woodstock”) kept the footage of the Harlem Cultural Festival tucked away in his basement. Prior to acquiring the footage, Ahmir Khalib Thompson – better known to fans of hip hop and late night television as “Questlove,” co-creator and internationally famous drummer of the now-iconic band, The Roots – had never even heard of the Harlem Cultural Festival. Once he got hold of it, he played all 40 hours of the footage on repeat for several months straight. He knew he needed to cut it down and create something more easily digestible to show the world, which is when he had the idea to create “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised).”