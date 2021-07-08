Cancel
Three dozen states file new antitrust suit against Google over its app store practices

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- A coalition of 36 states and the District of Columbia are suing Google, alleging the tech giant illegally wields monopoly power over its app store. The suit, filed late Wednesday in California federal court, is the latest in a spate of bipartisan attacks on Big Tech's dominance from lawmaker and regulators. It is the fourth antitrust suit filed against Google by government agencies in the past year.

Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Google Bans Another 11 Android Play Store Apps – Wipe Them Off Your Phone NOW

Another week, another batch of Android apps banned from the Google Play Store. This latest batch of applications was hastily removed after it was discovered that the software was laced with the horrific Joker malware, which signs users into expensive subscriptions behind their backs – charging the card stored in their Play Store account.
TechnologyDesign Taxi

Google Sued By Three Dozen States For Allegedly Monopolizing Play Store

This week, 36 US states teamed up to sue Google over alleged anti-competitive tactics related to the firm’s Google Play Store. New York, Utah, North Carolina, and 33 other states filed the complaint in a federal court in San Francisco, focusing mainly on Google Play Store’s 30% commission fee on app purchases, which the states deem too large.
SoftwareZDNet

Google to consolidate desktop file syncing apps into singular Drive app

Google has announced it will be replacing its two file syncing desktop apps with a new unified app, called Drive for desktop, that will be used by all users. The tech giant currently offers two file syncing services: Backup and Sync, which is aimed at consumers, and Drive File Stream, which was built for business users.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

More than 30 states join lawsuit accusing Google of anti-competitive practices Ohio hasn't joined the suit as of yet

Ohio is not among 36 states suing Google over allegations the tech firm is operating a monopoly with its app store and Google Billing, but the suit could have implications in the Buckeye State. In the Midwest, Minnesota, Missouri, Minnesota and South Dakota also are involved with the lawsuit, Utah v. Google. The states claim Google paid off competitors […] The post More than 30 states join lawsuit accusing Google of anti-competitive practices <h3 class='secondary-title'>Ohio hasn't joined the suit as of yet</h3> appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Softwarelifewire.com

Google Wants You to Use Its New Drive for Desktop App

Google is now warning users to make the transition to Drive for Desktop before Backup and Sync stops working later this year. Google initially launched Drive for Desktop back in February, setting it up to replace both Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream. While the latter has already been completely sunset, according to Android Central, Google has finally announced plans to shutter Backup and Sync on October 1. This gives users just a few short months to make the transition to the new app.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Joins Lawsuit Against The Google Play Store

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general, including Iowa's, filed an antitrust lawsuit this week that targets Google's app store, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Thirty six states and the District of Columbia brought the lawsuit that alleges Google has a monopoly for distributing apps over the Android operating system.
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

Indiana Joins Suit Against Google

INDIANAPOLIS - The state of Indiana has joined 36 other states in filing a lawsuit against Google Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOGL) for what the states claim are monopolistic practices. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says the digital company attempted to “thwart competition and maintain unfair control over markets for Android app distribution and Android in-app payment processing.”
Internetthurrott.com

Google Delays IAP Requirement After Antitrust Suit

What a difference an antitrust lawsuit makes. Google on Friday said it would delay the implementation of Play Store requirements for developers that would require them to use its in-app payments (IAP) system, similar to what Apple requires on its own App Store. The timing is interesting. On July 7,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Shore News Network

New Jersey joins Google App Store lawsuit

TRENTON –Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal today joined a coalition of 37 Attorneys General in suing Google for allegedly violating federal and state antitrust laws through exclusionary conduct relating to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing. The States accuse Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices.
Businessgsmarena.com

Google fined €500 million in France over an antitrust lawsuit

The antitrust ruling of fining Google in France follows almost a 7-month period in which the search giant was supposed to reach an agreement with local publishers to use snippets of their content on Google News. The fine is €500 million and is in line with the latest EU regulations.
BusinessArs Technica

Google delays in-app billing crackdown after wave of US antitrust lawsuits

Earlier this month, Google was sued by dozens of state attorneys general over its Play Store policies. Just over a week later, the company is essentially delaying the enforcement of one of its most significant upcoming changes: a decree that all Play Store apps must use Google's in-app billing or face a ban. Developers can now request a six-month extension to the deadline.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The US Sun

Warning apps are tracking location and data even when you DON’T use them & Facebook Messenger is one of WORST offenders

PHONE apps could be tracking your data even when you don’t use them and Facebook Messenger is among the worst offenders, experts say. As the public becomes more concerned about the information they unknowingly share with bigger tech companies, privacy specialists are encouraging people to think about what they could be giving away before they download an app.
TechnologyZDNet

Joker billing fraud malware found in Google Play Store

Malicious Android apps harboring the Joker malware have been discovered in the Google Play Store. On Tuesday, cybersecurity researchers from Zscaler's ThreatLabz said that a total of 11 apps were recently discovered and found to be "regularly uploaded" to the official app repository, accounting for approximately 30,000 installs between them.

