Three dozen states file new antitrust suit against Google over its app store practices

Google is now warning users to make the transition to Drive for Desktop before Backup and Sync stops working later this year. Google initially launched Drive for Desktop back in February, setting it up to replace both Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream. While the latter has already been completely sunset, according to Android Central, Google has finally announced plans to shutter Backup and Sync on October 1. This gives users just a few short months to make the transition to the new app.